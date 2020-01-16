Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.10

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 394871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Several research firms have commented on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer AG will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

