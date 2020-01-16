Linde Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,824 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 979% compared to the average volume of 169 call options.

Linde stock opened at $211.44 on Thursday. Linde has a 52-week low of $156.21 and a 52-week high of $214.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 199.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 576,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after purchasing an additional 383,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.