Traders Buy High Volume of Canadian National Railway Call Options (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,437 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,172% compared to the typical volume of 113 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

CNI stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

