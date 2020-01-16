Idp Education (ASX:IEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.08

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$20.08 ($14.24) and last traded at A$20.01 ($14.19), with a volume of 864499 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$19.69 ($13.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$17.64.

Idp Education Company Profile (ASX:IEL)

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

