Idp Education (ASX:IEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.08

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$20.08 ($14.24) and last traded at A$20.01 ($14.19), with a volume of 864499 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$19.69 ($13.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$17.64.

Idp Education Company Profile (ASX:IEL)

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Idp Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idp Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Qube Hits New 12-Month High at $3.55
Qube Hits New 12-Month High at $3.55
Aristocrat Leisure Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.96
Aristocrat Leisure Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.96
Caltex Australia Sets New 12-Month High at $35.65
Caltex Australia Sets New 12-Month High at $35.65
CounterPath Stock Price Down 15% Following Insider Selling
CounterPath Stock Price Down 15% Following Insider Selling
Traders Buy Large Volume of Liberty Global Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Liberty Global Call Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of Stemline Therapeutics Put Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of Stemline Therapeutics Put Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report