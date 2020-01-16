HSBC Boosts Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target to GBX 195

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hays to an underperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 169.50 ($2.23).

HAS stock opened at GBX 172.60 ($2.27) on Monday. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.41.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

