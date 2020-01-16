City Pub Group (LON:CPC) PT Lowered to GBX 255 at Liberum Capital

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its target price trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of City Pub Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of LON CPC opened at GBX 195 ($2.57) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. City Pub Group has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.16).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

