Liberum Capital Trims Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Target Price to GBX 110

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt cut Huntsworth to an add rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Get Huntsworth alerts:

HNT opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Monday. Huntsworth has a 12-month low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The stock has a market cap of $266.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.