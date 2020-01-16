Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.07) on Monday. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $505.08 million and a PE ratio of 30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,081.33.

In other news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.