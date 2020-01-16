SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,190

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,138 ($41.28).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,250 ($42.75) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,309.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,079.82. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total transaction of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

