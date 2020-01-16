Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Eat to a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 769.88 ($10.13).

LON:JE opened at GBX 892.60 ($11.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 153.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 817.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 727.97.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

