Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BARC. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 209.33 ($2.75).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.35) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

