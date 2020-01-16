B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 426.71 ($5.61).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 376.90 ($4.96) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 371.06. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 298 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

