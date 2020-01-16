KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of KRM22 (LON:KRM) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON KRM opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Monday. KRM22 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

In related news, insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 19,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,058.73 ($13,231.69).

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

