Grafton Group’s (GFTU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Grafton Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 850.83 ($11.19).

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 902 ($11.87) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a one year high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 866.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 791.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold acquired 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

