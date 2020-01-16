Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

RBA opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

