Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honeywell International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $180.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.14 and a 200 day moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

