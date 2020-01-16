Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of HUN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 838,161 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 767,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,858,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 600,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,715,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.