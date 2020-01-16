Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of HUN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 838,161 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 767,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,858,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 600,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,715,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Grafton Group’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Grafton Group’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honeywell International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honeywell International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co.
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Reduced by Analyst
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings Inc
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report