Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Reduced by Analyst

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PK. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

NYSE:PK opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

