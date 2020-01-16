Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of DK opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Delek US has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 417.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,860,000 after buying an additional 3,720,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Delek US by 1,777.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 343,939 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $11,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 1,470.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 243,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Delek US by 7,632.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 190,197 shares during the last quarter.

In other Delek US news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

