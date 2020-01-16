Molina Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.41. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

MOH opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 27.7% during the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

