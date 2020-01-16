BankUnited (BKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.