Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

