County Bancorp (ICBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. On average, analysts expect County Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $26.79 on Thursday. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICBK. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.