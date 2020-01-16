SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from to in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

