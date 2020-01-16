Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

NYSE EOG opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after buying an additional 8,194,083 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $63,240,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

