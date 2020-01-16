Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a report issued on Sunday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Get Metro alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.25.

Shares of MRU opened at C$54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.77. Metro has a 52-week low of C$47.18 and a 52-week high of C$59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.83 billion.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.