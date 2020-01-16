Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Decreased by Cormark

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.35.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.31. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$296,400.60. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total value of C$50,438.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,042.34. Insiders have sold 186,900 shares of company stock valued at $350,304 over the last ninety days.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

