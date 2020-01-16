Berry Petroleum Company LLC to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRY. Johnson Rice cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

BRY stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $682.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arthur T. Smith bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,746.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 45.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 49,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 85.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

