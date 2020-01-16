Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Monroe Capital Corp Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Monroe Capital in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $239.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 78.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

