Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issued By KeyCorp

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report released on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,766,000 after buying an additional 6,466,645 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $27,881,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,510,000 after buying an additional 119,590 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,960.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $175,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,237.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.