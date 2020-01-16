Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

OSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE OSW opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

