Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Reduced by KeyCorp

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,554 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

