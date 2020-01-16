Head-To-Head Contrast: Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) versus Guaranty Federal Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GFED)

Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Community Shores Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Shores Bank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Shores Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Shores Bank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Shores Bank $9.22 million 2.23 $900,000.00 N/A N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares $49.80 million 2.13 $7.33 million $2.18 11.12

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Shores Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Community Shores Bank has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Shores Bank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Shores Bank N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares 17.98% 11.48% 0.96%

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Community Shores Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Shores Bank Company Profile

Community Shores Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Community Shores Bank, a community bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County, Michigan. The company offers various deposit services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises fixed rate and adjustable rates loans, construction loans and loans for condominiums; home equity loans; and construction permanent loans. The company also provides installment loans and credit lines, including automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, home improvement loans, personal loans, and personal lines of credit; credit cards; and business loans, such as small business lines of credit, term loans commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers electronic and mobile banking services; overdrafts; re-order checks, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, notary services, ATM and one-time debit card overdraft opt-in, gift cards, and courier services; and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses, schools, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Community Shores Bank Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Muskegon, Michigan.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of January 23, 2019, the company had 16 full-service branches in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

