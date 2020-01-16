Critical Survey: Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) & Wellness Center USA (NYSE:WCUI)

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

This table compares Emergent Biosolutions and Wellness Center USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Biosolutions $782.40 million 3.63 $62.70 million $2.33 23.59 Wellness Center USA $210,000.00 16.36 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

Emergent Biosolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Wellness Center USA.

Risk & Volatility

Emergent Biosolutions has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Biosolutions and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Biosolutions 0.42% 10.05% 4.47% Wellness Center USA -2,601.68% N/A -2,687.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emergent Biosolutions and Wellness Center USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Biosolutions 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Emergent Biosolutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Emergent Biosolutions is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emergent Biosolutions beats Wellness Center USA on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids. The company offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. It also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; RSDL (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit), a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; and Trobigard for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. In addition, the company offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for treating botulinum disease; and VIGIV (vaccinia immune globulin intravenous) that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination. Further, it provides NuThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CHIKUNGUNYA, a chikungunya virus-like particle vaccine; ADENOVIRUS 4/7, a live attenuated vaccine; rVSV-Lassa, a vaccine for prevention of Lassa fever; rVSV-Marburg, a vaccine for prevention of Marburg hemorrhagic fever; rVSV-Sudan, vaccine for prevention of Sudan hemorrhagic fever; rVSV-QUAD, a vaccine for prevention of hemorrhagic fever; and rVSV-Ebola, a vaccine for prevention of Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Additionally, the company offers FLU-IGIV to treat Influenza A infection in hospitalized patients; and ZIKV-IG, a prophylaxis for Zika infections, as well as contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. It also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices, including Psoria-Light that is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, the company offers tradenames and marks, and related encryption and authentication solutions, which provide product security technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and offers data intelligence services comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology for industries, companies, and agencies. Wellness Center USA, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.