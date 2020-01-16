Financial Analysis: The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Rubicon Project and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Rubicon Project -19.57% -17.26% -5.61% Pinterest N/A N/A N/A

68.4% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Rubicon Project and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Rubicon Project $124.68 million 4.45 -$61.82 million ($0.85) -12.29 Pinterest N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinterest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Rubicon Project.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Rubicon Project and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Rubicon Project 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 14 10 0 2.42

The Rubicon Project presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $28.02, suggesting a potential upside of 28.78%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than The Rubicon Project.

Summary

Pinterest beats The Rubicon Project on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

