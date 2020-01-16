Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.