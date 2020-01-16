BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) vs. FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALCD) Financial Review

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BroadVision and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BroadVision and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision $5.05 million 2.88 -$7.00 million N/A N/A FalconStor Software $17.84 million 0.00 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has higher revenue and earnings than BroadVision.

Profitability

This table compares BroadVision and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision 8.79% -68.08% -32.34% FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of BroadVision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of BroadVision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BroadVision has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats BroadVision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

