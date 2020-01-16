Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

