Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Financial Comparison

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Weibo 31.79% 28.88% 14.96%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 Weibo 1 7 4 0 2.25

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 38.66%. Weibo has a consensus price target of $53.65, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Weibo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Weibo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weibo $1.72 billion 6.60 $571.82 million $2.52 19.99

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Weibo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends and search products that enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. In addition, the company offers copyright content, such as TV channels, online video Websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform, which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

