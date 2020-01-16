$8.74 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $8.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.40 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $5.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $27.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $27.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.23 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $51.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $328.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,534.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,247 shares of company stock worth $1,625,347. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

