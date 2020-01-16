Wintrust Financial Corp Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

WTFC stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

