HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Cel-Sci has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Get Cel-Sci alerts:

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cel-Sci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cel-Sci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.