Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target decreased by Wedbush to in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.86.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $150.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.02.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

