JMP Securities Raises E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $53.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.
E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
E*TRADE Financial Company Profile
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.
