JMP Securities Raises E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $53.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

