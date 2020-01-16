Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $179.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -146.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.82. Workday has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,901 shares of company stock worth $127,914,768. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Workday by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.