ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $308.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $308.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.82.

ServiceNow stock opened at $304.87 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $307.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,524.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

