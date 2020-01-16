Morgan Stanley Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $216.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.80.

Shares of CRM opened at $181.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $156.03.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $720,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,741 shares of company stock worth $65,021,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

