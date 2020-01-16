Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.45.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $240.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 382.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.73. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,802. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,343,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,985,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $319,627,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $226,521,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.