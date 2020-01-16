Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.31.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,739,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after acquiring an additional 735,992 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,828,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 158,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.