Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €282.75 ($328.78).

FRA:ADS opened at €316.05 ($367.50) on Monday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €289.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €278.02.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

